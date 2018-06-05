EGG HARBOR CITY — The 11th annual Potluck for Peace, celebrating the life and work of Peace Pilgrim, will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the home of PeacePilgrim100 board member Nanette LoBiondo Galloway.
The event, hosted by PeacePilgrim’s sister, Helene Young, 103, is an opportunity for people to meet up with old friends and make some new ones and share Peace Pilgrim's message.
Peace Pilgrim, born Mildred Lisette Norman in 1908 in Egg Harbor City, walked dusty roads and city streets for more than 27 years spreading her simple message of peace: “Overcome evil with good, and falsehood with truth and hatred with love.” The penniless Pilgrim vowed to remain a wanderer until mankind learned the way of peace.
Bring a vegetarian or vegan dish to share, friends and an acoustic instrument or your voice for an old-fashioned sing-along.