Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Brian L. Seyler, 55, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Stephen Vernon and charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children April 29.

Steven C. Koskinas, 59, of Galloway was arrested by Officer Ronald A. Gorneau Jr. and charged with operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension April 29.

Qian I. Hall, 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Stewart and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance April 29.

David L. Hood Jr., 25, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Officer Cody Trout and charged with driving under the influence April 30.

Galloway Township police blotter, April 1-7 Douglas W. Norman III, 25, of Somers Point, was arrested by Ofc. Fenil Gandhi and charged wi…

Rashawn Green, 40, of Absecon, was arrested by Officer Matthew Stewart and charged with obstructing administration of law on May 1.

Keval U. Bhatt, 29, of Galloway, was arrested by Officer Alex Bennett and charged with driving while intoxicated May 2.

Tajiddin H. Abdur-Raheem, 27, of Sicklerville, was arrested by Officer Brent Grunow and charged with possession of CDS, hindering and possession of paraphernalia May 2.

Rafael D. Gomez, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Officer Richard Arroyo Jr. and charged with disorderly conduct May 2.

Christopher J. Bonner, 39, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested by Sgt. Vincent Ceci and charged with DUI and possession of paraphernalia May 2

Ernest W. Welker, 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Officer Kyle Kuhar and charged with harassment May 3.

Stephanie Garcia, 27, of Mizpah, was arrested by Officer Christian Magazzu and charged with DWI May 3

Galloway Township police blotter, March 25-31 Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…

John C. Andriotis, 36, of Galloway, was arrested by Officer Mateusz Ryba and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of weapon May 4.

Ashley N. Seuff, 28, of Somers Point, was arrested by Officer Fenil Gandhi and charged with possession of CDS and possession of paraphernalia May 5.

A 16-year-old male from Egg Harbor Township, was arrested by Sgt. Vincent Ceci and charged with attempt to elude police May 3.