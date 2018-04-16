Douglas W. Norman III, 25, of Somers Point, was arrested by Ofc. Fenil Gandhi and charged with hindering April 7.

Melvin K. Young, 26, of Hammonton, was arrested by Ofc. Jeremy Feliciano and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance April 7.

Douglas M. Kane, 35, of Galloway, was arrested by Ofc. Steven Garrison and charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto April 7.

Kadesh R. Harvey, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Ofc. Mateusz Ryba and charged with hindering April 6.

Galloway Township police blotter, March 25-31 Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…

Peter C. Manino, 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Ofc. Fenil Gandhi and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia April 6.

Dominic J. Vespe III, 36, of Atco, Camden County, was arrested by Ofc. Gregory Gillespie and charged with possession of CDS on April 6.

Ednardo Valentin Jr., 40, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Ofc. Kevin Costa and charged with DWI on April 6.

Ashby Campbell Jr., 53, of Erma, was arrested by Sgt. Vincent Ceci and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia April 6.

Akkeen T. Smith Jr., 20, of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Mateusz Ryba and charged with attempt to elude police April 3 and 4.

Dupree E. Fredericks, 18, of Galloway was arrested by SLEO Paul Dooner and charged with possession of CDS on April 4.

Kyle R. Francis, 32, of Galloway, was arrested by Ofc. Kenneth Snuffer and charged with DWI on April 2 and assault by auto April 3.

Galloway Township police blotter March 18-24 Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…

Melissa M. Bianco, 33, of Barnegat Township, was arrested by Ofc. Jeremy Feliciano and charged with possession of CDS and possession of a hypodermic needle April 2.

Ryan J. Haughney, 23, of Philadelphia, was arrested by Ofc. Fenil Gandhi and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia April 1.

Tat Pittman, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with hindering and being a fugitive from justice April 1.

A 17-year-old male from Egg Harbor City was arrested by Ofc. Jeremy Feliciano and charged with possession of CDS on April 7.