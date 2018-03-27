Luis Vasquez, 52, of Absecon, was arrested March 11 by Officer Mateusz Ryba and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Jalisa A. Boswell, 20, of Galloway, was arrested March 13 by Officer Ronald A. Gorneau Jr. and charged with hindering.

Shawn C. McCann, 42, of Hammonton, was arrested March 14 by Officer Dominic V. Fabrizio and charged with hindering.

Danielle M. Neyers, 28, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 15 by Officer Mateusz Ryba and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Matthew S. Long, 27, of Coconut Creek, Florida, was arrested March 16 by Officer Sajansharan N. Patel and charged with DWI.

Arleen Cicerello, 51, of Galloway, was arrested March 16 by Detective Bryan Casey and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert P. McNeill, 46, of Galloway, was arrested March 16 by Detective Bryan Casey and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory M. May, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 17 by Officer Kevin Costa and charged with DWI.

Cynthia M. Verderber, 42, of Galloway, was arrested March 17 by Officer Kevin Costa and charged with possession of CDS.

Todd S. Jenkins, 27, of Vernon, Connecticut, was arrested March 17 by Officer Ronald A. Gorneau Jr. and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Omar T. Taylor, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 17 by K-9 Officer Brent Lopez and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and distributing CDS.

A 15-year-old boy from Galloway was arrested March 17 by Officer Mark Kienzle and charged with possession of CDS.