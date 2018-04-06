David M. Egan, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 30 by Officer Nicholas Stewart and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Richard T. Vansciver II, 28, of Turnersville, was arrested March 30 by Sgt. Jason Kiamos and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Brian L. Siligato, 43, of Hammonton, was arrested March 30 by Sgt. Jason Kiamos and charged with possession of certain weapons and possession of CDS.

Khadere H. Hill, 19, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested March 29 by Officer David LaSassa and charged with hindering.

Salvatore V. Giacomo, 26, of Northfield, was arrested March 28 by Officer Mateusz Ryba and charged with possession of CDS.

Robert Arellano, 21, of Brigantine, was arrested March 28 by Officer Mateusz Ryba and charged with theft of services and defiant trespass.

Akkeen T. Smith Jr., 20, of Galloway, was arrested March 28 by Officer Mateusz Ryba and charged with theft of services and defiant trespass.

Michael C. Dow, 60, of Galloway, was arrested March 26 by K-9 Officer Brent Lopez and charged with possession of CDS.

Erik J. Vonhess, 38, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 26 by Detective Bryan Casey and charged with resisting arrest.

Christoph M. Manzo, 32, of Galloway, was arrested March 26 by Officer Brent Grunow and charged with possession of CDS.

Randy A. Gibbs, 40, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 25 by K-9 Sgt. Scott Winneberger and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jakob I. Mejias, 19, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested March 25 by Officer Fenil Gandhi and charged with possession of CDS and tampering with physical evidence.