Hunter L. Cassel, 20, of Galloway, was arrested by K-9 Sgt. Scott Winneberger and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 24.

Manyvanh L. Vilayvanh, 20, of Galloway, was arrested by Officer Cody Trout and charged with possession of CDS on March 24.

Kevin H. Tran, 18, of Galloway, was arrested by Officer Cody Trout and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 23.

Dean L. Collins, 57, of Galloway, was arrested by K-9 Sgt. Scott Winneberger and charged with DWI on March 23.

Brandi L. Sieber, 24, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested by Detective Jason Kiamos Patel and charged with hindering on March 23.

Amy M. Bianchino, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Officer Brent Grunow and charged with possession of CDS and possession of paraphernalia and distributing CDS on March 22.

Tywan Muhammad, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with possession of CDS and possession of paraphernalia on March 22.

Zelibeth Olmeda, 26, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested by Officer Keith Smith and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 22.

Ralph A. Rodriguez, 20 of Egg Harbor City, was arrested by Officer Fenil Gandhi and charged with possession of CDS on March 19.

Jacob D. Williams, 23, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Officer David LaSassa and charged with DWI on March 19.

Joseph A. Cornell, 52, of Absecon, was arrested by Sgt. Vincent Ceci and charged with criminal trespass on March 18.