Brittany P. Nagle, 30, of Ventnor, was arrested May 12 by Officer Brent Grunow and charged with shoplifting.
John M. Carelli, 29, of Linwood, was arrested May 12 by Officer William Warrell and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Shyhiem R. Hampton-Taylor, 18, of Galloway, was arrested May 11 by Officer Nicholas Stewart and charged with simple assault and assault on a school employee.
Tammy S. Gabriel-Stahl, 51, of Tuckerton, was arrested May 11 by Officer Kyle Kuhar and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tami L. Thau, 32, of Delanco, Burlington County, was arrested May 11 by Officer Kyle Kuhar and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steve C. Palmer, 26, of Galloway, was arrested May 10 by Officer Timothy Giberson and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering to obtain/sell CDS in public.
Idaliss L. Algarin, 20, of Galloway, was arrested May 10 by Officer Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Elmer Candelario, 52, of Philadelphia, was arrested May 8 by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with DWI and possession of paraphernalia.
Jessica J. Amato, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 8 by Officer Brent Grunow and charged with DWI.
Stephen C. Capers, 34, of Union, Union County, was arrested May 6 by Officer Patrick Neal and charged with DWI and assault by auto.
Amanda D. Crites, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 6 by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with DWI.
Braydon C. Samson, 19, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County, was arrested May 6 by Officer Jeremy Feliciano and charged with possession of CDS.
A 15-year-old female from Egg Harbor City was arrested May 12 by Officer John Mooney and charged with aggravated assault/throwing bodily fluids, assault on police, threatening to commit crime and resisting arrest.
A 17-year-old male from Union City, Hudson County, was arrested May 8 by Officer William Warrell and charged with hindering apprehension.