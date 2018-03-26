By nature, a native plant garden shouldn’t need much work. That’s part of the allure to create one. Well, the fact is, they are easy to care for but not maintenance-free. They need no added fertilizer, pesticides and very little added watering — just an awareness of some very natural processes.
The most important annual chore is spring clean up. Hopefully, you have left everything in the fall and over the winter. That is the key to success in the spring. If your garden is native, all of the plants and grasses are perennials, so in the winter and early spring the top growth is dead but the roots are very much alive.
The reasons why you should have left your native garden alone, including not raking out leaves are many. Some of them being you provide habitat for beneficial insects and many other creatures living there.
The remaining seedheads offer food to fall migrating and over-wintering birds. In various stages of development, insects spend the winter and early spring in the stalks of many of your plants, in a kind of hibernation. Some of these beneficial insects are pollinators like tiny native bees, pest predator flies, lacewings and parasitic wasps.
It is essential not to disturb their cozy dens until the time is right. Plant litter on the ground feeds and shelters ground feeding birds. Butterflies, moths, spiders and other native bees may be in the soil or just under the leaf litter. Standing plants gather snow around them and help insulate the roots.
Ideally, you should not disturb any of this until after March 15 in our hardiness zone #7a, until the daytime temperature is consistently above 50 degrees. That is the time when trimming will encourage new growth.
Basically a two-step approach now will do the trick for a year’s worth of productive enjoyment. So, right about now, snap the dry, weak stems near the ground and cut the sturdy, hollow stems at about 12” to 18” above the ground, to allow the critters to emerge when the temperature is right. Stack these cuttings in loose piles on your property, to allow for full emergence on their schedule.
Also, don’t rake your leaves out, if even at all, until that consistent 50 degree period after March 15. Look closely for the Morning Cloak and other butterflies, the lunar moth cocoons, lady bugs, other pollinators and pest predators who will give you their essential lifetime services only if they survive with your gentle care.