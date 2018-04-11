GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Township Council will get control over the look of a Dollar General coming to Route 30 through a redevelopment plan that was unanimously adopted at their meeting Tuesday night.

“Redevelopment plans allow us to have some controls over architectural standards that otherwise we wouldn’t have through the normal planning process,” Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. said. “We’re doing this designation because dollar stores are a part of our life now it seems, but some of them have a history of being a little bit aestically not so pleasing.”

The ordinance adopts a redevelopment plan for the area where the store would sit, near Pomona Road and the White Horse Pike.

This will be the third Dollar General in the township, with one on South New York Road and another farther east on the pike.

“When choosing a new store location, we are always respectful of community concerns,” Mary Kathryn Colbert, Public Relations Manager for Dollar General, said in a statement after the ordinance was introduced on March 13.

In other business, a resolution to spend $164,107 for seven police vehicles from Hertrich Fleet Services Inc. unanimously passed.

“This was something that was in our budget,” Coppola said. “We budgeted for it. We planned for this every year. We’re purchasing these without a tax increase.”

The purchase price does not include the cost of upfitting, Coppola said, including the lights, sirens, safety devices and computers, which will happen at a later date.

The council also passed two resolutions that amend the 2018 budget to include two grants, $6,600 in a Distracted Driving Crackdown Grant from the state’s Division of Highway Safety and $392,000 from the state’s Department of Transportation for the resurfacing of Wrangleboro Road.

The first phase of the resurfacing project, for the section between Great Creek and Reeds roads, is set for this summer.

In addition, the governing body unanimously approved a resolution in support of Assembly Bill 3292, sponsored by Second District Assemblymen John Armato and Vincent Mazzeo, which would require a sticker on prescription opioid medication that warns patients of risk of addiction and overdose.