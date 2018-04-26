GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Reeds Road Elementary School's Green Team hosted its third annual Green Fair on Wednesday, April 18.
The Green Team wanted to bring the community together and showcase the students' efforts in sustainability. The school partnered with the Family School Association and Galloway's Go Green Committee, which helped organize the event as well as setting up a booth during the event with information that showcased various sustainability initiatives in the town.
The Green Team wanted the event to be rich in opportunities to learn about "green" practices as well as simply having fun. The refreshments, all free of charge, were bananas, oranges and apples and freshly popped popcorn provided by the Family School Association. Everyone was encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle.
The Green Team made games out of recycled items and items found in nature. The students played games made of recycled materials such as: Jenga out of recycled soda cartons, Tissue Box Shake, Milk Jug Race and a Football Toss. During the fair, students were able to make "recycled crafts." They made Suncatcher Snails out of coffee filters, birdhouses out of plastic milk cartons, dog and rabbit art out of old magazines and creatures out of toilet paper rolls.
Green balloons were hung all around the cafeteria. Recycled "green" projects that were made in art class were displayed on tables in the cafeteria and all throughout the school building.
All students were encouraged through an email blast and morning announcements to make a "Trash to Treasure" project. The students were encouraged to make their project at home with a parent to involve families in the sustainability efforts. The students and families were asked to recycle and re-purpose trash products found in their homes and turn them into treasures. All projects were displayed at the Green Fair.
More than 40 staff members volunteered and helped at the Green Fair, 200 students and 25 staff members made projects for the fair and over 300 people attended. the classroom teachers decorated their doors with a sustainable theme.
The Green Team was thrilled that the fair served to bring the community together with a common focus of creating more favorable conditions for sustainability in our homes and community.