Ocean City held its Easter Fashion Promenade Sunday, April 1, on the Boardwalk in front of the Ocean City Music Pier. The annual tradition invites families to show off their holiday finery and welcome the spring.
Here are the winners from the judging:
Newborn-2 years old: Everyone wins
3-5 years old: Everyone wins
6–8 years old: Everyone wins
9–12 years old: Everyone wins
Best-Dressed Teen Male: Ben Miller, 14, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Best-Dressed Teen Female: Maria Phillips, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Best-Dressed Gentleman: Dr. Austin Sedicum, Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Best-Dressed Woman: Lori Lawrence, Ocean City.
Best-Dressed Couple: Cora Wright and Henry Smith, Pleasantville
Most Unusual Bonnet: Victoria Bowman, Warrington, Pennsylvania.
Best Easter Bonnet: Kathy Cordell, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
Best-Dressed Family: Dr. Austin and Victoria Sedicum and family with children Faith, Florence and Fiona and grandparents Kenny and Kathy Cordell, Bucks County, Pennsylvania.