Joseph DiCarlo and Nick Adzima, third-year law students at Seton Hall University School of Law, presented "Financial Literacy — Becoming An Informed Investor" to Dawn Kosko's business law and ethics and financial literacy classes at Absegami High School.
The presentation was conducted in all 21 New Jersey counties by the Investor Advocacy Project of Seton Hall University School of Law. The IAP was a result of the collaborative work of the law students and law professors of Seton Hall University School of Law and was made possible through an organization grant by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
The presentation, tailored to high school students, included real-world financial literacy education and provided students with the foundations necessary for working toward becoming an informed investor. Topics included a stock market game, five steps to becoming "money wise" and the components of a good plan.