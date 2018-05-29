EGG HARBOR CITY — A few dozen Cedar Creek High School engineering students participated in the annual cardboard boat race at Egg Harbor City Lake on Tuesday. When it was over, Cole Atkinson, a senior from Port Republic, did exactly what he has done the previous three years: walk away with the victory.

The competition was an end-of-the year project for the students. They will now go back to class and describe their projects and why they had the outcome they had.

“The students learn the design process during the year, and this is a chance to put what they learned into action,” said science and engineering teacher Jim Brownhill, of Mullica Township.

The event consisted of four heats with about 10 individual or team boats per heat. The top three in each heat returned for a final race.

For many, the outcome was a dip in the lake. In fact, probably the most commonly asked question at lakeside was, “Do you know how to swim?”

Adding to the pessimism were boat names such as “I’ve got a bad feeling about this.” Ironically, that boat not only survived its heat but went on to compete in the final.

While Cole easily won the final race, two teams fought it out for second place, which ultimately went to the SS Gross, featuring sophomores Mark Friedman, of Galloway Township, and Stephen Schau and David Bieniakowski, of Egg Harbor City.

Finishing in third was the crew of Subzero, Robert Prince and Cara Grunwald, sophomores from Mays Landing.

Impressively, nine boats in the final returned to shore intact, having survived two races in the lake.

Two of the wetter competitors were Ryan Jones and John Manson, 11th-graders from Galloway. Their boat, the Meat Wagon, sank a few feet after they entered the water.

“Everything is unexpected,” Ryan said. “You don’t know what is going to happen until you get in the water. It was a blast though.”