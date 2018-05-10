Cedar Creek High School fine and performing arts students have been selected to represent Atlantic County at the New Jersey State Teen Arts Festival after having their work adjudicated and selected by judges at the Atlantic County Teen Arts Festival in Hammonton on Friday, April 27.
INSTRUMENTAL-Large Group (Jordan Bilicki, instrumental music teacher)
Cedar Creek High School Jazz Band
LITERARY-Poetry (Mark Hoban, creative writing teacher)
Christopher Morton
Isabella Alcantara
LITERARY-Prose (Mark Hoban, creative writing teacher)
Cerina Abril McPherson Russell
Joel Torres
THEATER-Large Group (John Stephan, theater teacher)
Cedar Creek High School Play Performance Class
VISUAL ARTS-2D (Erin Hoban, art teacher)
Ndinelago Coleman
Christefano Semilia
Mia Mays
VOCAL MUSIC-Small Group (Jim Goodrich, choir teacher)
Cedar Creek High School Select Choir
The students will showcase their work at the state Teen Arts Festival at Ocean County College at the end of May.