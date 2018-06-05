EGG HARBOR CITY — Students from the Egg Harbor City Community School and the Spragg School planted vegetables, herbs and flowers at Peace Pilgrim Park on May 30.
The plants were grown at the Community School by Gianna Miranda, teacher aide Jeanette DePiero and Tom D’Attilio’s classes in the school's greenhouse. Cindi Craig’s class, along with teacher aide Jude Filep and parent Melissa Marker, planted vegetables in one of the raised bed gardens. Miranda’s class, along with DePiero, Jen Connelly and parent Heather Morris, planted vegetables and herbs in another raised bed garden. They also planted flowers along the sidewalk leading to the Peace Pilgrim statue and the butterfly garden.
The Peace Pilgrim plantings and maintenance are under the direction of Candace Negron, vice chairwoman of the Coalition for a Safe Community.
— Charlie Pritchard