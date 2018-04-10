GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District school board last month introduced a 2018-19 budget that will increase taxes in Galloway, Hamilton and Egg Harbor City.

The total budgeted amount is $74.5 million with about $36.6 million to be raised from taxes across the four sending districts. The budget calls for a $833,138 increase in the tax levy, as well as the use of $447,000 in banked cap funds, money the board has accumulated over the past three budgets. Under New Jersey law, if a school budget increased by less than 2 percent in the three previous years, a board can exceed 2 percent by that amount in a subsequent year.

The banked cap funds are being used to offset funding for necessary tuition increases.

The budget also contains a $247,000 decrease in debt-service payments.

Three of the four sending districts will see an increase in their tax rate. The increases, based on $100,000 of a property’s assessed value, are $37.32 in Hamilton Township, $5.38 in Galloway Township and $82.20 in Egg Harbor City. However, due to a revaluation in that city last year, the effect of the increase will depend on the change in the property’s value.

Mullica Township property owners will see a decrease of $44.80 per $100,000 in valuation.

According to district Business Administrator Tom Grossi, no programs, including after-school busing and extracurricular activities, are being eliminated. No positions are being eliminated, although there are no plans to replace retirees.

“We are doing our best to keep it a comprehensive high school,” Grossi said. “The goal is to not impact the students.”

The public hearing on the budget will take place 7 p.m. May 7 in the Oakcrest High School multipurpose room.