The Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Foundation will host an evening of entertainment and present grants from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 24 at the Cedar Creek High School Performing Arts Center.

The evening will feature performances by students from Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools. The foundation also will announce the foundation’s grants for the 2018-19 school year. Grants totaling more than $8,000 will be presented to district staff to be used for educational projects or to establish collaborative educational activities that involve students from all three high schools.

The evening will culminate with the naming of each school’s winner of the Dr. Foreman novice teacher award. The award is given annually in memory of Dennis Foreman, the former principal of Oakcrest and one of the founding members of the education foundation. After Foreman died in 2002, the foundation established an annual award that celebrates the beginning of a vibrant and exciting teaching career.

The foundation was established in 1997 in honor of Ralph W. Martin, the district’s first business administrator and board secretary, who served the district from 1959 to 1997. The nonprofit contributes to the educational experience of students at Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest through the application of financial resources, materials and community volunteers.

For more information, call foundation Executive Director Tom Grossi at 609-625-1399.