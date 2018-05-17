Sue Ferguson, a retired Galloway Township teacher, presented Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation’s Skip Broomall with 30 marigolds and 30 greeting cards for patients.
The greeting cards, which welcome spring, and the marigold pots were designed and decorated by children in the Friends United Now clubs at the Galloway Township and Brigantine middle schools.
Under the guidance of Ferguson, the clubs do a community project each month that is shared with a local organization. This month, the kids chose Bacharach Institute.