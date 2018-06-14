Cedar Creek High School hosted its sixth annual Project Prom “Cruising Around the World” event May 19 at the school.
The event provided a safe, drug- and alcohol-free celebration alternative after the prom. Seniors and juniors and their dates enjoyed the transformation of the school and had the opportunity to play games and win prizes.
Entertainment by Tumbling Dice, Room4Escape, Amazing Amusements and hypnotist Greg Hample kept the students entertained throughout the night, all under the supervision of staff and parent volunteers.
The primary sponsorship of the event is through grants from Egg Harbor City Municipal Alliance and Mullica Township Municipal Alliance and the generous Cedar Creek community of parents, staff and local businesses.