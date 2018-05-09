Photos with a lush, tropical mountainside backdrop in the office of one Stockton University professor reveal that her work reaches far outside Galloway Township.
The cheery, enthusiastic faces in these keepsakes are reminders of an ongoing, unique reciprocal relationship with a country in South America.
Several years ago, Vicky Schindler, who has a doctorate in occupational therapy, received a grant for a student-faculty exchange program with university and clinical sites in Colombia. This partnership is influencing Stockton’s occupational therapy students as well as staff who say Colombia’s occupational therapy focus on substance use and mental health is a model worthy of study.
“They live with little material comforts,” said Schindler. “They’ve shown us that they use limited resources to the fullest. We’ve seen many examples of people and children using just their bodies to create games, dances and activities. We have learned that it can actually be easier and more satisfying to do more with less.”
A resident of Galloway, Schindler is also known and noteworthy for local community outreach via a program called Skills for Success at Stockton. Through it, community members living with a mental health diagnosis are paired with occupational therapy students to learn life skills, explore the possibility of employment or begin/return to higher education. And university students have addressed academic and social skills necessary for success in college.
Nearly 250 people, including some faculty members, have benefited since its inception in 2014.
Her work led the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County to honor Schindler this year. She’ll receive the Anchor Award for Education at the Tuesday, May 15, Evening of Wellness Reception and Charity Auction at the Ram’s Head Inn in Galloway.
“Her approach, her ability to work with people — some at the most difficult points in their lives — to accomplish something makes her the consummate (occupational therapist),” said her co-worker Kim Furphy. “She sees the value in getting them to improve quality of life; to see the future.”
Occupational therapists are health care professionals serving people of all ages who require assistance in learning activities of daily living as a result of illness, disability or injury. Those skills might include grooming, dressing, eating, cooking or shopping, for example.
Schindler has worked in occupational therapy for 40 years. She says the profession has enabled her to help people be as independent as possible. The inspiration, she explained, came from her first-hand experience with a family member.
“One of my grandmothers had a mental illness and was institutionalized during the 1960s. That gave me an interest. It prompted me to go into mental health,” she said.
For more than a decade, Schindler also worked at the Ann Klein Forensic Center in West Trenton, where rehabilitation services expanded as a result of her successful work with patients.
“What I’ve come to find out, after all this time, is that, while I hope I have helped others, I’ve been much more blessed myself,” said Schindler.
She is married to Doug, a retired self-employed auditor. They have one daughter, Melissa, who was adopted from Colombia; a son-in-law Anthony Bhagwandeen; and grandchildren, Anthony and Jeseny.
In addition to Schindler, two other local honorees will receive awards from the agency. An Anchor Award for Advocacy will be presented to Jennifer Hansen of Margate; and Richard Swezeny of Egg Harbor Township will receive The Anchor Award for Support.
The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County is a nonprofit agency that offers support, education and advocacy to individuals living with mental illness as well as family members of loved ones who live with mental illness. Tickets for the Evening of Wellness Reception and Charity Auction are $25 or two for $40. Call 652-3800 or see mhaac.info.