This year’s winners of the safety poster contest for the students at the Atlantic County Special Services School in Mays Landing were, in first place, Eduardo Acevedo, center, of Pleasantville, whose theme was 'Never Play With Guns;' in second place, Elijah Brown, left, of Pleasantville, with the theme 'Do Not Talk to Strangers;' and in third place, Kaylee Cabon, of Galloway Township, whose theme was 'Beware Do Not Stare.'

 Sharon Marienski, Atlantic County Special Services school / provided

The 27th annual American Legion Safety Poster Contest was held as a project of the Department of Safety Committee to bring special-needs youth into the Department of Safety activities. The contest and artwork were supervised by art teachers Lisa Confora and Sarah Friedley.

This year’s winners of the safety poster contest for the students at the Atlantic County Special Services School in Mays Landing:

• first: Eduardo Acevedo, of Pleasantville, for "Never Play With Guns"

• second: Elijah Brown, of Pleasantville, for "Do Not Talk to Strangers"

• third: Kaylee Cabon, of Galloway Township, for "Beware Do Not Stare"

