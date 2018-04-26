This year’s winners of the safety poster contest for the students at the Atlantic County Special Services School in Mays Landing were, in first place, Eduardo Acevedo, center, of Pleasantville, whose theme was 'Never Play With Guns;' in second place, Elijah Brown, left, of Pleasantville, with the theme 'Do Not Talk to Strangers;' and in third place, Kaylee Cabon, of Galloway Township, whose theme was 'Beware Do Not Stare.'