This is the best time of the year for great compost action. Just sit back and enjoy those leaves, grass clippings and garbage being reduced to fine humus by those hot shot critters in the mix. It is not unusual to see dramatic reductions in volume within a composter or even in a loose pile within a very short time.
Rest assured, however, that down farther in the cooler ground the earthworms are smacking their little wormy lips on some great material. They just have to go with the flow up and down with the changes in heat to be in their comfort zone. Thousands of other creatures, helpful bacteria and good chemistry are in there if you are doing it right.
For best results, make sure that your compost gets just enough water to be damp but not soggy. Make sure to mix your materials so that you don’t just have a huge wad of grass, a big choke of leaves or a slimy stack of garbage.
A mixture of smaller amounts of nitrogen-rich greens and garbage will convert larger amounts of “browns”; the leaves, twigs, stalks, clean waste paper, toilet paper tubes, paper towel core tubes and other “carbony” things into the “black gold” we are seeking. A good rule of thumb is two parts brown materials to one part greens.
As always, do not put meat, bones, fish, grease, fats or other rodent-attracting residue in your compost. Being smart about this will give you a yield of pleasant-smelling finished product, power-packed with nutrients for your gardens and flower beds.
This is as good a time as any to start composting. Your efforts will have great odds of success. For more advice on composting and for advice as to the best methods or containers to use, contact Go Green Galloway via the information below.
Seize the moment. There’s no question, if the conditions are laid out well, it’s a hot and productive time in the composter or compost pile.
