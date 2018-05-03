EGG HARBOR CITY — The Egg Harbor Coalition for a Safe Community sponsored the second annual Community Health Fair on Saturday, April 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Egg Harbor City.
All events were free and open to the public. The event included health screenings, blood pressure screenings, healthy smoothies, information about living a healthy lifestyle and eating healthy. There were also nineteen vendor tables and three guest speakers.
Representatives from local health and wellness programs were present, as were members of the Coalition for a Safe Community and members of the newly formed Egg Harbor City Community Watch.