This summer, Brigantine islanders and visitors may be surprised to find more than seashells by the seashore.
They also may stumble upon one of hundreds of decorative rocks now being hand-painted by members of the Brigantine Garden Club. The palm-sized rocks, which feature flora and fauna, birds and bees, uplifting messages, glitter and even the island’s famous greenhead flies, will be hidden in nooks and crannies around the island for people to discover.
The idea was inspired by club member Kathy Skimmons’s visit to Fort Myers, Florida.
“On the beach down there, we found beautifully decorated rocks — kindness rocks, smile rocks,” said Skimmons. “I discussed it with the Garden Club when I got back, and we decided it would be a great project to do this year.”
As of late March, members had painted more than 200 rocks. Each contains a message on the flip side, inviting finders to keep the rocks as souvenirs, re-hide them on the island or drop them in another place altogether and then post it online. The campaign already has its own Facebook page, BrigantineRocksNJ, and club members hope to see their artwork travel around the country or even the world.
“This seems to be a fad, and a lot of towns are doing it,” said board member Phyllis Glomb, who painted her rocks as snowmen, ladybugs and strawberries. “We have so many tourists, who knows where the rocks will end up?”
The project will continue indefinitely, she added. “This is not a one-time deal. It will continue into the fall and then start up again next year.”
Garden Club members will start distributing the rocks around the island next month, just in time for Memorial Day. The sole purpose of the plan is to “bring community together and give people a smile,” said Skimmons. “We’re very excited to see what happens.”