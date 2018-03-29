Gazette travels to Sight and Sound 1 hr ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email On March 17, the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church traveled to Sight and Sound Theater to see 'Jesus.' Facebook Twitter Email Print Save On March 17, the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church traveled to Sight and Sound Theater to see “Jesus.” Stay informed! Sign up to receive breaking news delivered to your inbox. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Most Popular Ventnor considers daily beach badges, surf camp Galloway Township budget adopted with tax rate reduction Egg Harbor Township Committee hires, promotes police officers Egg Harbor Township police blotter, week of March 19 St. Vincent student successfully defends spelling bee crown Featured Businesses