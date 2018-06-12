Student participants in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District's Reach Intramural Program were honored for their efforts this season playing different sports against varsity level athletes at the Renualt Winery this May.
The Reach Intramural Program, which was started in 2014 by James Reina, allows students with disabilities to compete against other high schools.
District and building supervisors and Superintendent John Keenan of Greater Egg Harbor Regional honored and congratulated the students on a year spent playing with each other and building relationships with their peers from other schools.
Shawn Sullivan implemented the program at Cedar Creek during the 2014-15 school year and Oackrest and Absegami followed with programs in the fall and spring of 2015-16. This year, the three district schools have joined together to play as teammates against the three schools of Black Horse Pike Regional.
Students in the program have participated in kickball, indoor soccer and floor hockey throughout the past three years.
The program has also inspired other high schools in New Jersey who have instituted their own programs.