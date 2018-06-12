Atlantic Christian School held its 25th commencement exercises Wednesday, June 6, in the school’s gymnasium at 391 Zion Road in Egg Harbor Township.
Luke Mouliert, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was the valedictorian. He will attend Atlantic Cape Community College under the NJ STARS program. Steven Chirinos, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was the salutatorian. He will attend Rowan University in the fall, where he plans to major in computer science.
Senior Mariyah Black of Egg Harbor Township delivered the Christian character address. She will attend Lancaster Bible College, majoring in Bible and women in Christian ministry.
The graduates, in alphabetical order:
• Jihye (Chloe) Bae
• Mariyah Ruth Black
• Matthew Tyler Castellane
• Steven Anthony Chirinos
• Haoyuan (Bill) Geng
• Naomi Ruth Glancey
• Kaitlyn Marie Kelley
• Ji Seung (Jay) Lee
• Zhao (Lee) Li
• XiaoQing (Samantha) Liang
• Jiana (Nick) Lyu
• Luke Aaron Mouliert
• Jaemin (Peter) Park
• Yuhe (Amy) Pi
• Samantha Marie Rhodes
• Anthony Santos Rodriguez
• Hunter Allen Smith
• Thomas Edward Taylor III
• Abigail Grace Vogel
• Ngoc Anh (Nora) Vu
• Zhenhao (Vernon) Yang
• Ruilin (Bill) Yuan
• Xiaohu (Peter) Zhang