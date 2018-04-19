HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Eric Luper, author of the Key Hunters and Chocolate Lab series for elementary students, visited the Hess Education Complex on Friday, April 13, where he spoke to fourth- and fifth-graders about his craft and the books he has penned. He also signed copies of his books for the students who had them in their possession.
Luper also writes for the Cartoon Network, for shows including "The Amazing World of Gumball," "The Regular Show," and "Teen Titans Go." He has written titles for "Scooby-Doo," "Star Trek," and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
The author was born and raised in northern New Jersey and relocated to New York in 1999. His family splits time between residing in Albany and Lake George.
“Mr. Luper talked about how he became a writer, despite the fact that he was a reluctant reader when he was younger,” school librarian Rachel Husta said. “He showed examples of his writing and drawing work from when he was young and spoke about the important traits of a writer, including constant revision. He provided examples of famous authors who were rejected multiple times before publishing their books (his first book was rejected 100 times), and encouraged the students to continue writing and to accept and use constructive criticism.”
In advance of his visit, Husta and fellow librarian Kristen Mulraney, with help from parents and grandparents, organized a contest in which students were asked to create a title, cover and a blurb about the next book in the Key Hunters series.
The creators of the 25 winning selections had the opportunity to meet the author and have lunch with him. While they shared pizza, chips and Rice Krispies Treats, the author answered questions from the students. He then signed all 70 projects that had been submitted before joining a group of fifth-grade library helpers for an ice cream social in the cafeteria.
“He made sure to meet with each group of kids at every table, answering questions and signing books," Husta said.
Funding for the visit was provided by the Hamilton Township PTA and proceeds from Scholastic Book Fairs at the school.