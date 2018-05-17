MAYS LANDING — Volunteer firefighters save lives and homes every day. Girl Scout troop 11021 decided to thank them.
The troop had a dinner at the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company Reliance Hall on April 15 for the firefighters and their families. Completing this project took the troop one step closer to earning their Junior Bronze Award.
The troop planned this dinner through several meetings. Preparations included brain-storming ideas, planning a menu, making posters, preparing and cooking food, and serving at the dinner. The dinner was mostly funded by the troop’s cookie sales.
Troop 11021 put a lot of work and effort into this project. They cooked for and served about 60 people. The troop of eight Junior scouts was very proud of the dinner and their other work in helping the community.
To support the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company by making a donation, contact Kevin at 609-992-1469 or go to MaysLandingFire.com for more information.