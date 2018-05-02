HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Dozens of pre-k, kindergarten and first-grade students attended Books in Your Backyard at the Mays Landing Public Library on Tuesday, May 1. The event was billed as a celebration of animals and their caretakers.
Funny Farm owner Laurie Zaleski brought several of her rescued animals with her to be petted and played with. Donna Downs and Colleen Berenotto also brought their Furry Buddies Therapy Dogs.
The children each received a book to take home, enjoyed tasty snacks and participated in various activities. The event was sponsored by the Hamilton Township Education Association and the Hamilton Township PTA.