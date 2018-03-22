Makers Day at the Mays Landing branch 9 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Makenna Graff, 5, of Mays Landing, paints a garden slate. Infinity Handy and son, Messiah Stewart, age 2, of Mays Landing, make paper flowers. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Makers Day at the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library System took place on Saturday, March 10. The branch had a total of 43 people, including teen volunteers who also took part in the activities. Stay informed! Sign up to receive top headlines from Atlantic County delivered to your inbox. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save