On Friday, April 6, at Oakcrest High School, seven senior boys competed on stage for the title of “Mr. Oakcrest” — the annual Student Council-sponsored pageant that raises money for charity.
After the formal wear portion of the show, the judges' votes were tallied, and Matthew Carter was named Mr. Oakcrest 2018. Carter entertained the audience with a creative compilation of dance routines. Carter is currently an active member of the Oakcrest community as a member of the National Honor Society and an award winner for the track team.
The event, which highlights students in the areas of swimwear, formalwear and a unique talent, produced a fun evening for everyone in attendance. Formalwear items for the men were provided by the Hamilton Township Men’s Warehouse at Consumer Square. Female evening gowns were provided by Tesi Bridal in Northfield.
This year, proceeds from ticket sales and merchandise sold were donated to The South Jersey Breast Cancer Coalition, an organization that helps area individuals who are affected by breast cancer cope with hardships presented by the disease.
Wilfred Salvatierra, a contestant in this year's show, was named "most charitable" for raising the most money for charity throughout the month leading up to the show.
Accepting a $1,000 check on behalf of The South Jersey Breast Cancer Coalition at this year’s show was Loretta Mikulski, a representative of the organization.