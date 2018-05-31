MAYS LANDING — “Care, Share and Be Aware,” a breast cancer awareness event, was held on Tuesday, May 15, for residents of Woods Landing, a 55-plus community in Hamilton Township. Jen Nelson, co-chair with Jo-Ann Falcone, of the Woods Landing social committee, planned this event.
After enjoying a healthy luncheon donated by a local charity, the residents heard vital statistics and advice from members of the medical community about breast cancer in men and women including early detection, surgery and treatments.
In addition, they heard of news and programs from the local chapter of Gilda’s Club, which assists cancer patients and survivors with many opportunities to talk about, and cope with, breast cancer.
Dr. James Wurzer, radiation oncologist; Dr. Anjeanette Brown, breast cancer surgeon; and Paul Herron, CEO of Gilda’s Club of South Jersey, delivered strong messages to the audience in an informal setting and open forum.
In addition, health care representatives from AtlantiCare hosted a table, sharing written materials and answering questions from the 50 residents who attended.
Donations were accepted for the South Jersey Cancer Fund. Founded in 1964 as an all-volunteer organization from the local community, the fund provides direct assistance to cancer patients in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. In addition, the Woods Landing is gathering a team of residents to participate in the Dragon Boat races on Lake Lenape, which benefits Gilda’s Club.