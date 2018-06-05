HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Twenty-two members of the William Davies Middle School Student Council visited Township Hall on May 31 to participate in the annual Youth in Government Day.

As has been the case for 28 years, each student was matched up with a department head or a member of the governing body.

The day began with a demonstration by police Sgt. Christopher Robell and Officer Cory Silvio and their K-9 partners, Kota and Argos. The students then toured the Police Department and dispatch center before meeting with their mentors to learn about that department’s duties and responsibilities.

Following a pizza lunch, the students took their places in the meeting room, where they conducted a mock Township Committee meeting. Township Clerk Rita Martino, Deputy Mayor Roger Silva, Committeeman Rodney Guishard and Committeewoman Judy Link guided their junior committee members through the meeting, which focused on safety measures in schools and other public places.

The junior committee members had a spirited discussion about the need for metal detectors and other safety measures in places such as the Hamilton Mall and movie theater and who should be responsible for funding the projects.

Peter Parlagreco chaired the meeting as deputy mayor. “Private corporations should have the right to decide what measures to take on their properties,” he said. “To force them would be an infringement on their rights.”

“Even with metal detectors, a shooter could just walk through it with a gun and open fire," he said.

“There would be a security guard manning the detector who could stop him,” said Katelyn Haye, representing Committeewoman Judy Link.

Numerous other students offered comments before time ran out and the students had to return to school.

“All of you did a magnificent job,” Deputy Mayor Roger Silva said. “Hopefully you learned a lot today.”

Student Council adviser Brian Beck has participated in the event for a dozen years.

"I would like to thank Hamilton Township Administrator Administrative Secretary Lisa Marcolongo, the elected government officials as well as everyone else who works at Township Hall for making this day possible,” he said. “This is Jamie Hayden’s and my 12th Youth in Government Day, and every year, we as advisers learn something new about government. I know the students learn so much as well.”

The participating students, and the positions they held:

Peter Parlagreco, deputy mayor

Sara Duran, Katelyn Haye and James Nilsen, committee members

Varsha Mudaliar, township administrator

Morgan Lake, township clerk

Leilanie Jogno, chief financial officer

Vincent Albani, police chief

Isabella Snodgrass, deputy chief

Gabrielle Kaminski, zoning officer

Hannah Deringer, human resources

Amari Anaya, planning administrator

Ava Zabelski, special projects manager

Hogan Horsey, municipal judge

Sydney Groen, court administrator

Alexia Bey, prosecutor

Trishana Sathiyanesan, public defender

Justine Alumia, tax assessor

Hunter Horsey, construction code official

Thomas Cawley, code enforcement officer

Andrew Ogunjimi, public works director

Katelyn Kusnirik, tax collector