HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The township Board of Education on Monday introduced a $52.5 million budget that includes a one-cent increase in the tax rate for residents, the smallest hike in five years.

A presentation by Superintendent Frank Vogel and Business Administrator Anne-Marie Fala at a special budget meeting two days earlier outlined the proposed 2018-19 budget for the district to board members and a handful of members of the public, mostly district educators, in attendance.

The one-cent increase equates to $12 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. A homeowner whose property is assessed at the township average of $160,701 would see a tax increase of $19.28 for the year.

The budget calls for a 2 percent increase in the tax levy. The projected total budget for the district is $52,575,947, an increase of $1,280,668 over last year’s figure. Of that amount, $19,091,801 is the local tax levy, with the remainder to come from state and federal funds.

According to Vogel, due to an increase in state funding this year of $1,158,914, the district can maintain all positions and expand programs, including the mental health initiative.

He said the district remains significantly underfunded by the state.

“We still receive $3.3 million less than we should get,” he said. “Over the course of five years, we received $20 million less than we should have gotten.”

The increase is not quite enough to offset the increase in the cost of employee health benefits, which rose by $1.2 million.

New items in the budget include funding for five part-time paraprofessionals, two social workers and a school counselor for the Hess Education Complex.

“We are returning positions that were cut in previous budgets,” Fala said.

Vogel said the district is one of the most efficient in the state.

“In a group of 77 school districts based on population size, Hamilton Township ranked 10th,” he said. “Our cost is $12,064 per pupil, better than 87 percent of the districts in our group.”

All nine board members voted to support the budget introduction. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for April 30.