HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee voted Monday to accept $25,000 in funds from Atlantic County to acquire an environmentally sensitive property at the eastern end of Second Street in Mays Landing.

The funds will be added to a grant accepted from the New Jersey Green Acres Program in the same amount. Fred Akers, administrator of the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association, worked with township officials to obtain the grants.

Akers attended the meeting and expressed gratitude to County Executive Dennis Levinson for his willingness to contribute the funds.

Hamilton Township police blotter, Jan. 9-16 Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…

“He stated that he only wants to use open space funds for open space, not development," Akers said.

Contacted later, Levinson reiterated that desire.

“Atlantic County has agreed to provide $25,000 in open space funds for this acquisition, which will preserve the pristine condition of this property and protect it from development,” he said.

The awarding of the funds is contingent upon approval by the county Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Akers told the governing body the fair market value of the 0.8-acre parcel is $38,000 and that the balance of $12,000 will be used to cover fees for the acquisition, including the appraisal and survey.

He added he would like to do a wildlife inventory of the site and plans to include students from St. Vincent de Paul School in a project to clean up the site.

Committee members thanked Akers for his role in acquiring the funds.

“You have been really diligent on this, and we appreciate it,” Committeeman John Kurtz said.

Hamilton schools contribute to FACES 4 Autism Representatives from all three schools in the Hamilton Township School District on Friday pr…

Also at the meeting, the governing body held a public hearing on a bond ordinance that appropriates $1 million for capital projects. Following the public hearing, which elicited no comments from audience members, the ordinance was unanimously adopted.

Projects to be funded include $500,000 for road projects, $100,000 for improvements and repairs to the Lake Lenape Dam and $400,000 to build a new salt storage building in the public works yard.