HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Students from Vince Sera’s history class and Master Sgt. Murphy’s Junior ROTC program were recognized by the Township Committee at its meeting Monday.

The Oakcrest High School students were honored for their participation in a project in which they teamed up with radio station Lite Rock 96.9 and the American Recreation Military Services to send 130 Valentine’s Day cards, gifts and care packages to members of the U.S. military stationed all over the world.

Both classes were presented with a framed proclamation, and each student received a certificate from Deputy Mayor Roger Silva and Committeeman John Kurtz.

According to the proclamation, “These students have worked hard to communicate encouragement and express gratitude to the brave men and women serving our nation throughout the world. By their actions they represent the support and goodwill of every resident of the Township of Hamilton to our troops, and we are grateful for their efforts.”

The students in Sera’s class who participated include Cleary Brady, Sarah Brosman, Jordan Castor, Katie Compton, Madison Dearborn, Gianna Dennison, Charisse Gervacio, Victoria Herring, Hayden Horsey, Mike Liberty, Colin Luderitz, Lance Pangalangan, Mariah Pugmire, Caelyn Richardson, Kim Shaw and Andrew Thompson.

The Junior ROTC students include Daunte Batiz, Summer Doughty, Joshua Einwechter, Nick Fraley and Byonka Lugo.