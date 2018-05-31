HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The township Police Department held its annual awards ceremony at Township Hall on Thursday, May 24.

Citing numerous motor vehicle accidents involving department officers this year, Chief Stacy Tappeiner said, “These officers have very dangerous jobs. And it does not just involve criminals. A lot of officers have been injured by careless, reckless and drunk drivers. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Tappeiner also praised two recent department retirees, dispatcher Nicole Scrofani and police dog Hunter. Each was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation.

Tappeiner listed a few of Scrofani’s accomplishments during her 10-year career, including answering more than 900 calls for service with two partners during the derecho in 2012, assisting officers from multiple law enforcement agencies with the recovery of a 2-month-old child in 2013 and providing CPR directions to a frantic wife when her husband stopped breathing in 2016 leading to his eventual full recovery.

Tappeiner then introduced Hunter. “In 2017, K-9 Hunter retired after a highly successful 10-year career with the township of Hamilton Police Department,” he said.

“Through his 10 years with the department, Hunter received eight commendations from our agency, 22 letters of appreciation from other agencies and organizations, and hundreds of thank you letters from citizens and children who had the opportunity to interact with him.”

“Hunter’s explosives training was a valuable tool for the security of our township along with the surrounding region. He was utilized to perform bomb sweeps at several large-scale events including: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Miss America Pageant, Atlantic City Concert series, Atlantic City Air Show, presidential candidate protection details along with local, county and state elected official events,” Tappeiner said.

“Hunter was also an important public relations tool. He made regular visits to the Township of Hamilton Schools and Oakcrest High School where students were able to meet and interact with him and his partner Sergeant Nelson. He also performed countless demonstrations for various groups throughout his career,” he said.

Those receiving Public Recognition Awards included fifth-grade teacher Bonnie Horner and the staff and students from the George Hess Education Complex, the Lakewood Chapel congregation and Walmart staff. They all received awards for various financial and product contributions to the department.

The following received Meritorious Service Awards: Sgt. Michael Schnurr and Officers Christopher Rizzo and Jason Sexton.

Receiving Exceptional Service Awards were Sgts. Patrick Muller, Michael Schnurr and Christopher Prychka, Detectives Christine Armitage-Cooker, Craig Clayton, Lawrence Fernan, Michael Robison and Frank Schalek, and Officers Eric Bittman, Erik DiMeo, Christen Mandela, Brian Miller, Lawrence Murry, Nicole Odell, Keone Osby, Christopher Rizzo and Joseph Wilsbach.

Life Saving Awards were presented to Officers James Jacobi, Lawrence Murray and Michael Tantum.

Certificates of Appreciation were given to Sgts. Christopher Gehring, Patrick Muller, Michael Schnurr and Christopher Robell along with police dog Kota. Also, Detectives Christine Armitage-Cooker, Craig Clayton, Lawrence Fernan, Mark Perna and Michael Robison, Officers Ryan Brady, Eric Bittman, Erik DiMeo, William Howze, James Jacobi, Christen Mandela, William McElrea, Lawrence Murray, Christopher Rizzo, Cory Silvio, Gerhard Thoresen and Joseph Wilsbach and Dispatchers Stephen Madara and Mark Sciore.