HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township voters can go to the polls Oct. 2 to decide the fate of a proposed $22 million referendum to upgrade and maintain the buildings and grounds of the district’s three schools.

And, due to the retiring of other bonds the district has been paying for, taxpayers can expect to see a decrease in their local school taxes in future years (this year's budget as introduced includes a one-cent tax-rate increase).

And, according to Superintendent Frank Vogel and Business Administrator Anne-Marie Fala, the savings could be even larger after projects recommended by an Energy Savings Improvement Plan the district is implementing.

State law allows government agencies to make energy-related improvements to their facilities and pay for the costs using the value of energy savings that result from the improvements. ESIP provides all government agencies in New Jersey with a flexible tool to improve and reduce energy usage with minimal expenditure of new financial resources.

“This is an opportunity to maintain the buildings in the district,” Vogel said. “There are projects that have been put off for a long time.”

John Veisz of the firm of Fraytak Veisz Hopkins and Duthie, provided the Board of Education with an update on the referendum at its March 26 meeting. He outlined some of the projects the funding would provide.

At William Davies Middle School, bathrooms and locker rooms would be upgraded, a new storage building would be added, the gym floor would be replaced and the retention basin would be reconstructed.

The George Hess Education Complex would see the tennis courts reconstructed, parking lot paved, retention basin reconstructed and exterior stucco refurbished.

The Joseph Shaner School’s projects include replacement of the unit ventilators, installation of an emergency generator and the construction of a canopy from the sidewalk to parent pickup area.

According to Vogel, the most important components of the project are major upgrades to all three schools’ security systems.

“Nothing is more important than keeping our children and staff members safe,” he said.

He added the project list is still fluid and the board will narrow down the final scope and sequence of the work in late June or early July.

Details of the project can be found on the district's website, hamiltonschools.org.