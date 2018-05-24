HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Hamilton Township’s Municipal Court Judge Michele Verno attended the Hamilton Township Committee meeting on Monday, May 21 to inform the governing body about a new program being instituted by the court.

“Our court is the first in the state to institute a Municipal Court Recovery Program,” Verno said. “This is an opportunity for those who plead guilty to a drug possession crime to attend a recovery program and have a jail term suspended upon successful completion of the program.”

Verno noted a correlation between shoplifting charges and drug abuse and credited her predecessor, Municipal Court Judge H. Robert Switzer, for instituting a program that provided education rather than jail time for those convicted of shoplifting.

Under the new program, offenders would attend a court session on the fourth Thursday of the month. Upon pleading guilty they would be referred to groups such as Volunteers of America to assist them in placement in a recovery program in lieu of jail time. The Women’s Center also participates by helping people with domestic abuse and human trafficking issues.

“They would also have to go to Superior Court to view a Drug Court video presented by Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson,” Verno said. “It is a real eye-opener that will hopefully serve as a deterrent.”

Court Administrator Toni Tummons recently spent a day at a Volunteers of America branch.

“I was very impressed,” she said. “There has been such a rise in heroin abuse and they are really helping a lot of people. They have vast resources," Tummons said. "This will take a lot of work on our part, but it will take a lot of work on the part of the accused as well. I know this will work. Hamilton Township will be at the forefront of something very good.”