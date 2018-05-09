HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Committee on Monday passed a resolution creating a Safe Exchange Zone on the grounds of Township Hall for purchases arranged via social media.

The idea initially was brought to Mayor Art Schenker by resident Frank Tomasello.

Middle Township in Cape May County began offering a similar service in the lobby of the Rio Grande police substation in 2016.

“It’s a public safety issue,” Tomasello said Monday. “It can also bring business into the town as those who come to make transactions might make purchases in township businesses.”

Late last month, three people were charged with robbing someone who had come to the Cologne Gardens apartments looking to purchase a cellphone in a deal arranged through the site OfferUp.

“This discourages the bad element,” Tomasello said.

Police Chief Stacy Tappeiner told the committee that designated parking areas will be provided on the west side of Township Hall where the exchanges can be made. It would include 24/7 camera surveillance.

Deputy Mayor Roger Silva asked about the possibility of drug deals.

“Only if they want to make the deal on video,” Tappeiner said.

Schenker credited Tomasello for suggesting the resolution. With a smile, Tomasello responded, “Does this mean it will be called Frank’s Law?”

Also at the meeting, the committee authorized an award the contract for the demolition of a fire-ravaged home at 142 Knights Bridge Way to Neri’s Construction and Rental Inc. at a cost not to exceed $15,400.

The home has stood vacant since a fire June 29, 2010.

“There have been a lot of roadblocks in getting this home demolished since the fire due to the banks that owned the property,” Silva said. “The residents in that area have had to put up with a lot which should now be resolved.”

The governing body also agreed to accept a grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation in the amount of $391,000 to pave a portion of West Jersey Avenue.