HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday voted unanimously to adopt a $27.2 million budget with no tax increase that keeps the municipal tax rate at 86.3 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The average home value in the township increased by $395 to $160,895 this past year. The budget means the owner of a home assessed at that figure will pay $1,389 in local taxes. That does not include taxes collected by the local and regional school boards and county.
The budget includes a 2 percent salary increase for most township employees, excluding governing body members and some seasonal workers.
The township will continue to fund public events, including Memorial Day, 9/11 and Veterans Day ceremonies, holiday lighting, beach operations at The Cove and public works and police services for the annual Halloween parade.
There will be no structural deficit, no layoffs or furloughs, no school tax deferral and no elimination of services for residents.
James Kerrigan, the only resident to comment during the public hearing, commended the committee for reducing the township’s debt by $500,000.
The governing body also introduced a bond ordinance appropriating $1 million for capital projects. Items to be funded include $500,000 for road paving and patching, $100,000 for improvements and repairs to the Lake Lenape Dam and $400,000 to build a new salt storage building in the public works yard. A public hearing on the ordinance will take place at the April 16 meeting.
Also at the meeting the committee authorized the purchase of body-worn cameras and supporting equipment for the Police Department. The cost is $55,000, with $20,000 coming from federal funds and $35,000 from the township.