HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — One of the attractions at the Ghost Walk in Mays Landing last October was a re-creation of the Aug. 11, 1880, train crash near the site of the train station on Taylor Avenue.

Mari Dattolo, fascinated by what she had learned about the event, decided to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding it.

According to the Township of Hamilton Historical Society's website, the crash involved two trains from the Camden-to-Atlantic City route of the two-month-old West Jersey and Atlantic Railroad. The trains, which carried a total of about 1,800 people, mostly parishioners from St. Anne’s Literary Society in Philadelphia, left Atlantic City minutes apart during extremely stormy weather.

The first train left at 6 p.m., followed by the second five minutes later. Seventeen miles from Atlantic City, they reached Mays Landing during the storm. In clearing the single track for a passing train from Camden, they pulled over onto the siding. While the first train was still clearing the track of the last two cars, the second locomotive telescoped the first in a rear-end collision, erupting into a boiler explosion. Passengers in the last car were scalded by the steam cylinder at temperatures upwards of 200 degrees.

"That sent steam through the cars like a pipe, and it had trapped and basically scalded a lot of people right in their seats," Historical Society member Carl Farrell says in a documentary on the crash viewable on YouTube.

"Most of the passengers in that last car, if they didn't die from their injuries, they were terribly maimed for life," Dattolo said.

The accident scene overwhelmed the small community as the passengers outnumbered the town’s entire population. Unprepared for the extent of the calamity, neighbors became first responders, while their homes were transformed into emergency rooms and morgues.

“Dozens of newspapers across the country carried the story, acknowledging the kindness extended by the citizens of Mays Landing,” Dattolo said. “However, the story was not acknowledged by New Jersey press outlets and was ultimately concealed from the government agencies as well as history books. In an era when rails ruled the roads and class determined privilege, their story was mysteriously lost, until now.”

Published accounts of that time claim only a few passengers died in the crash. After some initial research, Dattolo became skeptical of those numbers. She and Farrell continued their studies by taking two trips to Trenton to delve into the state archives.

The more research they did, the higher the death count.

“We have discovered that there were at least 80 casualties and more than 30 fatalities in the accident,” Dattolo said. “Today this collision would rank as the sixth-deadliest rail accident in New Jersey history, although the ranking could change as more fatalities are confirmed.”

Dattolo said she wants to write a book about the train wreck, then have it turned into a screenplay.

“This is our 'Titanic,'" she said, "a story that needs to be shared.”

A documentary about the incident can be viewed at hamiltonhistorical.org. A ceremony to commemorate the event is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 11.