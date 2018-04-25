HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — When Linda and Rick Baum discovered three giant oak trees on their Clarkstown property had become diseased and would need to be cut down, they were determined to preserve the trees’ memories.

They searched unsuccessfully for more than two years for someone who would carve an eagle on one tree they left standing at about 20 feet just for that purpose. During that same period, Rick was diagnosed with Goodpasture's syndrome, a rare autoimmune kidney disease.

He is currently on the transplant list at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and the couple is hoping and praying for a donor soon.

“Our goal is to ultimately find a compatible living donor for Rick, but equally important is making people aware of the incredible need for organ donations of any kind,” Linda said.

Three weeks ago, on the way to dialysis treatment, they came across Joe Wenal, the owner of Rocky Mountain Carvers in Colorado. He was born in Toms River and, after living in various locations, moved to Colorado six years ago. He comes to New Jersey once a year to visit his family in Manahawkin and participate in a chainsaw carving show at the Tuckerton Seaport.

“We saw him selling some of his carvings outside the Paragon Restaurant, so we asked him if he would be willing to carve an eagle on the tree,” Rick Baum said. Both Baum and his father, who had recently died, loved both eagles, the birds, and Eagles, the football team.

“Joe had concerns about carving an eagle due to the giant wingspan,” Linda said. “So he suggested carving an owl instead. He also cut the remaining tree down to about a 9-foot height.”

Wenal said that at 20 feet, the owl would not be as noticeable to passersby.

And that is how Hootie came about.

“He used his chainsaw to create the owl in just one day,” Linda said. “It is now literally the talk of the town.”

“These are not our trees, we are just the guardians,” Rick said. “This is a nice tribute to a tree that stood for so long.”

A fundraiser for Rick Baum, hosted by friends and family, is planned for noon to 4 p.m. June 24 at Cousin Mario’s Restaurant, 5401 Harding Highway No. 1 in Mays Landing. The event will include music by Brian Young, members of the Avalon String Band, a raffle, door prizes, a silent auction and a special prize package of Philadelphia Eagles items. For additional information, call Linda Baum at 609-287-7349 or email kidneyforrick54@gmail.com.