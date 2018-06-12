Funny Farm founder and Director Laurie Zaleski and Stinky the Skunk pose with the Girl Scouts from Troop 1357 who donated the skunk house. Scouts pictured, from left, are Abagale Ranger, 10, MaRanda Baggstrom, 11, Alix Richards, 11, Lauren Haye, 11, Lauren Rhodes, 10, Taylor Brown, 11, Kamryn McEvoy, 11, Avery Ciambrone, 11, and Grace Filoon, 11. Scout leaders not pictured are Katie McEvoy and Donna Ranger.
Charlie Pritchard / For The Current
Funny Farm founder and Director Laurie Zaleski tells the girls that skunks do not make great pets as they stay up all night.
Girl Scouts from Troop 1357 in Mays Landing, with some help from their parents, recently constructed a skunk house for Stinky, a resident of the Funny Farm in Mizpah. A ceremony took place Sunday to dedicate the new home.