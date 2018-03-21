Girl Scouts from Troop 15478 package snacks to bring to patients undergoing chemotherapy. Pictured are Morgan Baggstrom, 13, Savannah Thompson, 13, Breanna Boisard, 12, Marissa Baggstrom, 13, Abrielle Bouchacourt, 13, Kate McAvaddy, 12, and Holly Zajack, 12. All are from Mays Landing.