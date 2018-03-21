HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Girl Scouts from Troop 15478 in Mays Landing spent the afternoon of March 18 at the Mays Landing VFW preparing more than 200 snack bags for patients at AtlantiCare Cancer Center who will be undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
“Patients undergoing chemo treatments can be there for as long as eight hours,” Scout leader Stacy Baggstrom said. “This is a community service project for our Girl Scouts that helps to instill empathy and compassion early in their lives. They are having a direct impact on those in need of support.”
Items included in the snack packs include juice boxes, lip balm, peanut butter crackers, pretzels, cookies and tissues. Contributors included parents of the Scouts, Brayces Orthodontics as well as funds from the troop. Each pack includes a handwritten note.
“We appreciate the time and care the Girl Scouts have put into making a difference for patients who are receiving chemotherapy at the AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute,” said Maria Hendricks, assistant vice president of oncology services and regional administrator for AtlantiCare. “Through their generosity and kindness, they are making a difference for our patients and their loved ones. We thank Stacy Baggstrom for leading the troop in this charitable activity. She is teaching them about the importance of contributing to others. She’s also increasing awareness among the scouts and their families about prevention, detection and treatment of cancer.”