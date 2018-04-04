HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The township's Historic Preservation Commission will hold a forum April 11 for homeowners in the township’s Historic District and the general public. The meeting will take place in Township Hall, 6101 13th St. in Mays Landing.

This is an opportunity meet and greet members of the Historic Preservation Commission and representatives from the New Jersey Historic Preservation Office, learn about the tax-abatement program for district properties and how to make improvements to increase the value of a home in the district.

The Historic District encompasses the downtown Mays Landing area, including Main and Mill streets and a portion of Route 50. Landmarks include the old county courthouse, the county library and the Great Egg Harbor River.

Presenters will include Ronald McArthur, chairman of the Township of Hamilton Historic Preservation Commission, Jonathan Kinney of the New Jersey Historic Preservation Office, township Community Development Director Phil Sartorio and township Tax Assessor William Johnson.

“I think it is important for the residents to be aware that they live in a special section of Hamilton Township,” said McArthur, a professor of history at Atlantic Cape Community College. “The historic district designation, and the role of the Historic Preservation Commission, is to preserve this unique area. As residents, it is important for them to understand what we do and why we do it. We are volunteers from the community who assist the residents in making appropriate choices when repairing or renovating their homes so that the historic integrity is not compromised.”

“Jonathan Kinney will provide more comprehensive explanations of why the preservation is so critical. Our hope is that the residents will gain a greater appreciation of the value associated with historic preservation as well as meeting their neighbors in the district.”

Those interested in attending should call Lisa Marcolongo at 609-625-1511, ext. 682, to reserve a place at the meeting. Light refreshments will be available.