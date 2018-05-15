HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest Music Department traveled to Williamsburg, Virginia from April 19 to 22 to compete in the WorldStrides Onstage Competition. They returned with numerous awards.

The Oakcrest Select Choir and Mixed Choir each earned a gold rating. The school’s Marching Ambassadors Band also received a First Place with a gold rating. The Concert Band earned a First Place award with a silver rating.

“I am extremely proud of the students’ performance and their accomplishments,” Richard Schwartz, Director of Bands said. “Hard work breeds success and the students proved that this weekend.”

In addition, Oakcrest Choir Director Richard Tinsley was selected as one of five Teachers-of-the-Year from throughout the country. Their selection is based on letters of nomination from parents and students. Tinsley will receive a plaque, letter of recognition, a $250.00 gift card and backpacks for his students.

According to Michael Wilbraham, Assistant Principal and Supervisor of Media, Fine and Performing Arts, World Strides OnStage is an organization that sponsors band and choir competitions all over our nation. “They are the group that hosted our band and choir recently in Williamsburg, Virginia, in which the Oakcrest choir and band did very well,” he said. “Congratulations to a talented, caring and compassionate educator, Mr. Richard Tinsley on receiving his honor.”

“I strongly encourage everyone to view the event on the World Strides OnStage website, worldstrides.com/blog/2018/05/worldstrides-teacher-of-the-year-richard-tinsley.”