Oakcrest High School senior Dylan Tarapilli was honored by the local Mays Landing Post Office as an Honorary Postal Carrier at the school on May 10.
Dylan, who will be attending Camden County Community College in the fall, delivers interoffice mail each day throughout the halls of Oakcrest High School, always with a smile and positive attitude.
He received an official U.S. Postal Service hat and a certificate, as fellow students, teachers, secretaries and administration members joined in the fun day.