HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Seven Boy Scouts from Troop 254 in Mays Landing achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on May 20 at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor held at the Weymouth Volunteer Fire Company.

The honorees, and their Eagle Scout projects, are:

• Anthony D. Luciano, 18, information display at Estell Manor Park

• Sean McCall, 20, refurbished of Matty Hall Park

• Jonathan P. Rider, 18, Hamilton Township Hall Wall of Honor

• Eric D. Weeks, 16, Elks Club outdoor activities area

• Jacob Alexander Penoyer, 19, rehabilitated the Men’s Study at the Sunday Breakfast Mission in Wilmington, Delaware

• Levi S. Doughty, 18, First United Methodist Church of Mays Landing rock garden and sitting area

• Ethan Marco Latoza, 20, refurbished exterior of Elks Club Lodge 2563 in Somers Point

Each of the new Eagle Scouts is a Hamilton Township resident except for Penoyer, who recently moved to Newark, Delaware.

At the close of the ceremony, each of the honorees added their name to the Troop 254 Honor Roll that includes the names of the 34 previous Eagle Scouts.